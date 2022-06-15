Indore: Civic bodies’ poll training; 134 govt staff might be suspended for bunking

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The threat of suspension lies on 134 government officials and employees. On Tuesday, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar, who is also training coordinator for the civic bodies’ elections issued show-cause notices to 134 officials for being absent from the training camp going on at the Holkar College for government employees conducting the elections and other election-related duties.

IDA officials said Ahirwar visited the camp set up at the college to inspect the training going on. During his inspection, he came to know that over 134 officials and government employees were missing from the training. He ordered immediate issue of show-cause notices to everyone who was absent.

“If the employees don’t respond to the notice with a satisfactory answer or reason, there’s a provision of suspending them for negligence in work,” said an IDA official. He added that, before allotting poll duties to government employees, three-day training camps were being organised. The camp at Holkar College was organised from June 13 till June 15. There are two shifts in which the sessions are being held—one from 10 am to 1 pm and another from 2 pm to 5pm.

Ahirwar said that, according to orders received from the District Election Office, the first session of training would end on June 15. From June 16 to 20, the second session will be held. In the last hour of the second session, there will be a one-hour exam of the officials in which they have to pass. The questions will be related to the training. If the officials do not obtain pass marks, they will have to repeat the training session and secure marks again. If the officials fail twice, disciplinary action will be taken against them.