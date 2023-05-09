Indore: City’s industrial areas to be role models for rain water harvesting, says Collector

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore collector Dr Ilayaraja T has said that looking at the positive atmosphere among city residents, the industrial areas of city would be made role models for rain water harvesting in the country. Industrialists have also assured to extend co-operation in the noble cause.

Dr Ilayaraja T was addressing an awareness programme on rain water harvesting. It was organised by the Association of Industries in Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) at its office on Monday.

IMC Commissioner Harshika Singh was the programme’s special guest. While talking to industrialists on the necessity of rain water harvesting keeping in view the ground water situation, Dr Ilayaraja T said that if more water goes into the ground, the water level in the area will increase along with an increase in its purity. Currently there is no water crisis in our district and surrounding areas, it has become very important for us to implement the water recharge system for the future and generations to come. We must make efforts to install 100pc rooftop water recharge system and ground water storage should be provided to industries. Implementation should also be done in-house. The collector said that he has seen a lot of positivity here and will make industrial areas of the city role models in water harvesting across the country.

He added that the industries which have not installed the system last year, should do this year in a compulsory basis.

IMC Commissioner Singh while appreciating the work done last year, assured everyone of full co-operation from IMC in the public work and requested them to install the system in their residential areas as well. AIMP president Yogesh Mehta said that last year the association cooperated with the IMC in the campaign, brought awareness in the industries and established the system. Taking a pledge to complete the work in the remaining industries, Mehta said that 100pc work will be done this year.

Apart from this, a small lake is also being constructed in Sector C of Sanwer Road industrial area by the association. It is the effort of the association that instead of consuming 750 million, 1k million litres of water will be harvested and delivered underground in Sanwer Road industrial area. Similar efforts will be made in all industrial sectors as well.