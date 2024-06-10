Indore ‘City’ Zens Jump For Joy In India’s Victory Over Pakistan | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Arshdeep Singh delivered the last ball of the 20th over leaving Pakistan on the losing side by 6 runs, Indoreans jumped up from their perch beside TV sets in glee to celebrate India’s victory on Sunday night. Hundreds of youths in two-wheelers and four-wheelers congregated at Rajwada to give vent to their excitement and joy and celebrated the victory till late in the night.

Indoreans have always been cricket fanatics, but, when there is a match against Pakistan, the excitement reaches its peak. During the match, roads get deserted. More than the match itself, Indoreans are always keen to celebrate victory and on Sunday, the city glittered with firecrackers and rockets in several areas as people enjoyed India’s win.

As soon as the 20th over of the match came up and Pakistan needed 8 runs from one ball to win, people began cheering Team India. LED display was set up at several places for passers-by to enjoy the victory over Pakistan.

People danced together and offered sweets to each other at Bholaram Ustad and Bhanwarkuan area. As soon as the Indian team won against Pakistan, several Indoreans rushed towards Rajwada and over city streets to celebrate the victory.

Indoreans thronged the streets near Rajwada with people singing songs and dancing to the beats.

People were also seen waving the National Flag during celebration and playing patriotic songs, along with raising slogans as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ Apart from Rajwada, Indoreans were also seen celebrating at Sarafa, 56 Dukaan, Vijay Nagar Square, Bhanwarkuan and other posh localities.