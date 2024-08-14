 Indore: City Traders Call For Half-Day Market Closure To Protest Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 02:36 AM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Having tremendous anger and resentment over the massacre of innocent Hindus in Bangladesh, inhumane acts of rape and murder of Hindu women and girls and arson of houses, shops and religious places of Hindus there, the traders of the city have given a half-day closure call of markets on Friday.

A meeting of all business organisations of the city was held in Siyaganj Auditorium under the aegis of Ahilya Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

In the meeting apart from office bearers of more than a hundred business organisations, heads of other social organisations also participated. Ahilya Chamber President Ramesh Khandelwal and BJP’s city Business Cell Convenor Dheeraj Khandelwal condemned the incidents and presented a plan on how the traders should oppose it. Anil Ranka, Avinash Shastri, Pradeep Jain, Pritipal Tongya, Rajat Bedia, Kailash Mungad, Harish Vijayvargiya, Mohanlal Agarwal, Sushil Sureka etc. condemned the inhuman incidents that happened with Hindus in Bangladesh and suggested that the traders should protest.

All members present there unanimously decided that ‘On August 16 the traders will shut their establishments for half day by 1 pm. On Friday at 11 am, a rally of traders from all trade organisations of the city will be taken out from Rajwada to the Divisional Commissioner Office. A memorandum in the name of the Prime Minister will be presented, wherein the demand of strict action will be there.

