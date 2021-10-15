Indore: City to have air connectivity with 21 cities from October 31

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The aviation horizon of the city is rapidly broadening with rising number of domestic and international flights that have started post lockdown.

After the addition of flights to three new destinations - Jodhpur, Surat and Prayagraj from October 31, the city will have air connectivity with 21 cities of the country and the number of flight movements will reach over 76 per day.

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar (DABH) airport director Prabodh Chandra Sharma said passenger and freight traffic is rapidly increasing in the city. At present, there are flights to 18 cities of country, including Mumbai, New Delhi,Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Goa, Nagpur, Raipur, Kishangarh, Belgavi, Gwalior and Jabalpur. With the addition of flights to Jodhpur, Surat and Prayagraj from October 31, the city will have air connectivity with 21 cities.

Referring to the launching of three new flights on October 31, Sharma said that Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will virtually inaugurate the start of the flights operation for Jodhpur, Surat and Prayagraj. After the roll-out of these flights the total number of per day movement of flights from the city will increased to over 76.

Schedule of Jodhpur, Surat Prayagraj flights

Prayagraj flight will depart from the city at 12.10 pm and will reach Prayagraj at 2.15 pm.

From Prayagraj it will leave at 2.45 pm and will return to the city at 4.35 pm.

Jodhpur flight will depart from the city at 3.05 pm and reach Jodhpur at 4.30 pm.

From Jodhpur it will depart at 5 pm and will land at the city airport at 6.40 pm.

Surat flight will depart from the city at 7 pm and reach Surat at 8.25 pm.

From Surat it will leave at 8.55 pm and will reach Indore at 10 pm.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 09:06 PM IST