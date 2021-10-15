Madhya Pradesh: Private schools reluctant in uploading collected fee information on the education portal

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The private school operators seem to turn a deaf ear to the orders of the Supreme Court regarding school fees 2020.

According to an order issued by Supreme Court, all private schools had to compulsorily upload information related to the collected fees in the education portal.

But the school operators seem to be reluctant in uploading the detail of the fee collected from the families. A district-level committee was also constituted under the chairmanship of the collector.

There are about 5,749 private schools in the Jabalpur division, out of which the operators of 3,500 schools have failed to give information to the same related.

Notably, schools, despite being non-functional amid pandemic, were collecting arbitrary fees from the parents.

Family members had regularly expressed their displeasure and knocked on the doors of the court and education department.

Following the complaint, directions were issued by the court to the schools to upload the fee information.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the State Education Department has directed all the District Education Officers to get the fee-related information uploaded by private schools at the earliest.

Out of 1022 schools in the Jabalpur district, only 515 schools have uploaded the information, while the rest of the schools are still refusing to give information to the education department.

The Public Instruction Commissioner has written a letter to the school operators who are reluctant to give information.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:38 PM IST