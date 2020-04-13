Indore: City reports 22 new COVID-19 cases; total number of cases now 328

The relief for Indoreans of seeing fewer number of positive cases on Sunday remained short-lived as 22 more tested positive on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, death of 42-year-old male has also been reported with which toll reached to 33 with 328 positive patients.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia, as 42-year old male succumbed to the disease while he underwent treatment for the virus. He was critical and was shifted on a ventilator at Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences.

"22 people who were tested positive belong to different areas including Kadavghat, Silver Park Colony, Scheme of 114, Vidur Nagar, Sudama Nagar, Dwarka puri and other areas," he said.

A constable deployed at DIG office has also been found positive.

However, another patient is all set to be discharged from the hospital as his second sample report was found to be negative. With these, total number of patients recovered and discharged would be 36.

It was relief for the people that only eight patients were found positive on Sunday but the number increased again on Monday morning.

About 1300 samples have also been sent to Delhi for testing as MGM, Medical College was overburdened with samples. More patients would be tested positive with these sample reports received.