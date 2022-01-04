e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

Indore: City reports 137 new positive cases, first COVID death of the year reported

Rate of positivity @ 1.87%, active cases tally rose to 550
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing number of COVID cases in the city as 137 samples tested positive out of 7461 samples tested on Monday.

The rate of positive patients was recorded at 1.87 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 154118. One death was reported because of which the total number of deaths increased to 1396, so far.

As many as 550 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 152172 patients have been discharged so far with 24 patients discharged on Monday.

