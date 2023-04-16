Indore: City, nearby area rocked by 2 murders one loot in 24 hours 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two murders and a loot occurred in the city and a nearby area on Friday and Saturday. In the first instance, a man killed his wife on suspicion of infidelity while in another instance suspects killed a man over a love triangle. In the third incident, Rs 2 lakhs were looted from a collection agent by throwing red chilli powder in his eyes.

The murder of a woman by her husband took place in Khajrana area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Police said that the husband got angry and hit his three months pregnant wife on the head with a grindstone kept in the kitchen.

The woman was taken to MY Hospital in critical condition, where she died during treatment on Saturday. The police have started searching for the absconding husband. The husband and wife had taken a room on rent in the area a day before the incident.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said that the incident is of Karbala Maidan area under the Khajrana police station jurisdiction. Police said that the accused Irfan had a dispute with his wife Rukhsar over suspicion of an extra-marital affair.

According to the police, the husband was captured in the CCTV camera while he was escaping away with a bag. He has been traced to Fatehabad and a team has been sent there to nab him.

In another murder under Khudel Police Station, a youth was found dead in a farm. The Khudel Police Station in-charge Ajay Gurjar said that the incident was reported on Saturday morning by the sarpanch of the village.

The deceased was identified as one Prakash. In the preliminary investigation, police deduced that the deceased was a victim of a love triangle.

The basis for this theory are the phone records and chats of the deceased that were scanned by the police. The police have zeroed in on some suspects and are questioning them.

In the loot incident, a collection agent of Hindustan Liver was looted by unidentified accused in Lasudia Police Station area who threw chilli powder in his eyes and thereafter decamped with the money. The police have detained the driver of the agent and are interrogating him. Police suspect him that he is involved in the robbery.

Police have registered a case against four unknown persons on the complaint of Munna Chauhan, resident of Bajrang Nagar. Chauhan told the police that he works as a collection agent in Hindustan Liver. On Friday evening, he along with his driver Shubham Bihari was going to the office. He was carrying the whole daily collection for that day. Driver Shubham Bihari stopped the vehicle near MR 11 Choithram School and three masked accused came on the bike and looted Munna.

The victim told the police that the accused tried to get him out of the car but when they did not succeed in their efforts they threw chilli powder in his eyes, pulled him out of the car and escaped by snatching the collection bag having Rs 2 lakh in cash, tied around his waist.