Indore: City may get air connectivity with Lucknow and Jabalpur

Indore: The city air travelers may get the flight connectivity for untapped destination Luckhow, Pune and Jabalpur form coming next 2 months. 2 new airlines Go Air and Fly Big explored the possibility of this regard in the flight survey conducted in the city on Friday. Following the final decision of the airlines, they would seek the approval from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

A team of the officers of Go air led by its Deputy General Manager (DGM) Dinesh Gupta and Vikas Khanna, Head Ground Operation Fly Big met Airport Director Aryama Sanyal at her office on Friday under their preliminary flight survey round in the city. The officials arrived the city to explore the possible destination to start the flight operation from here.

Later, talking to Free Press Sanyal informed that Go Air is would initially start 2 flights from mid December and from January start 2 more flights. She said that the airlines yet not decide the destination for operating the flights as they will have to take the approval from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). APD suggested them to start the flight on untapped and potential route Indore-Lucknow. It was also suggested that the airlines may start the flight for Indore-New Delhi via Lucknow. For the another destination Pune was suggested from her. Since there are some restrictions at Pune Airport owing to air traffic congestion and also it falls under the India Air Force’s airport premises, thus a red-eye flight may be rolled out from here. However, the final call would be taken by the airlines after the due consultation at their headquarter and subsiquently the airlines will apply for seeking the slot to DGCA.

Sanyal also informed that a team of the officers of the new airlines Fly Big led by Vikas Khanna, head Ground Operation with his team, met here at her office on Friday as part of their preliminary survey to explore the possible destination to roll out the flight operation from here. The airlines are willing to offer air connectivity for Jabalpur and later may tap Bhopal and other cities of the state.