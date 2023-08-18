Indore: City Lags Behind In Terms Of Home Visits

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the officials are busy promoting the concept of Home Visits, the Poshan Tracker app depicts a 24 per cent fall in the number of home visits by the department in the last three months. While the home visits were 65,385, the number has significantly dropped to 49,676 from May 2023 to July 2023.

The home visits are specifically focused over the need of the projects that concentrate on pregnant women, lactating mothers and children belonging to the age group of 0 to 2 years. The update on the government website shows that the home visits dedicated to pregnant women and lactating mothers have been decreased by 15 per cent, whereas those focused to the children had dramatically come down by 27 per cent in the last three months.

Moreover, these visits were updated by the Poshan (nutrition) Tracker on July 30 where the number of home visits in July consulting pregnant women and lactating mothers was 16,555 while those for consulting children were 33,121.

Ramniwas Budholiya, joint director, WCD said, ‘The concept of home visit comes under the regular duty of Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers and child development project officers who have to visit eligible beneficiaries in order to council them. This is also done to promote government schemes and to spread awareness about the same. The CDPO’s concentrate over different projects and target to counsel children and parents who come under severely malnourished category.’

Data entries differ on App

Budholiya informed Free Press that the data entries are not regularly updated on the app. ‘There might be a few technical glitches over the data that has been entered on the app. The home visits are specifically focused over different eligible categories of beneficiaries.’

Indore district lags among others

The Poshan Tracker app revealed that Indore has slipped to fifth position among others in the division in the month of July. The city has reported over 49,676 home visits succeeded by Dhar, Khargone, Barwani and Jhabua.