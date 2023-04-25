Indore: 25-year-old pregnant woman dies of Covid | representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing cases of Covid-19, a 25-year-old pregnant woman succumbed to the pandemic disease in the city, two days ago. However, city health officials have not counted her death in the official figures of Indore as the woman belonged to Khandwa.

The woman was admitted to Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital and her condition was critical since admission.

“The woman was on bi-pap as she was having breathing issues. She was referred from Khandwa about five days ago. She was also having hypertension and other diseases,” the doctors of MTH Hospital said.

Meanwhile, district nodal officer of IDSP Dr Amit Malakar said that this death would be counted as death in Khandwa as the patient belonged to the district and was found positive there. In the last 10 days, deaths of an 81-year-old man and a 98-year-old man were reported in Indore.

As per the bulletin released by health department, there are 55 active cases in the city till April 23.

Four samples tested positive out of 35 samples on Sunday. The rate of positive patients was recorded at 11.43 per cent. Total number of positive patients reached 2,12,789. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained at 1,471.

