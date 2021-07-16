Indore: City doctor designs forceps to bring down the cost of cataract

Indore: Cataract surgery is generally considered to be easy and less expensive, but if the patient does not have a posterior capsule (a kind of a membrane that supports the lens) in the eye, then this operation becomes costly and also causes other diseases.

Indore-based Dr Deepika Singhal and her husband Dr Deepak Saxena have designed a forceps (lens holding device) that helps in dealing with such cases.

Even if there is no posterior capsule in the patient's eyes, with the help of the forceps, cheap lenses can be placed in the eyes. The doctor couple recently got an Indian patent for the design of the forceps. They have also filed an international patent. In the last three years, Dr Singhal has done more than 65 successful operations with the help of this device.

Dr Dipika said, “In cataract surgery, usually an iris-claw lens costing five hundred rupees is placed, but if the posterior capsule is not there, then a lens costing Rs 30,000 has to be inserted.”

She added that this expenditure is very high for patients getting treatment in government hospitals. “In the absence of a capsule, an anterior chamber lens can also be used. Its cost is Rs 1,000 but later there is a risk of glaucoma. But, with the help of the forceps, the iris-claw lens can be placed in the patient's eyes even if there is no capsule. The forceps are very important during the lens placement process," Dr Deepika said.

“The newly designed forceps have eliminated this complication,” Dr Saxena said. He added that although it has been used since 2018 but has increased its use since two years ago.

With its help, about 65 successful operations have been done so far. None of the patients experienced any problems after the operation. The doctors are alumni of MGM Medical College, and hail from the city.