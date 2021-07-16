Bhopal: Students learn finer details of embroidery in home furnishings at workshop

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fashion and interior designing students learned about importance of embroidery in home furnishings at a workshop organised by CRISP on Thursday. Students learnt that under guidance of fashion designer Asma Ali. “I do free hand embroidery on any piece of fabric instead of using tools,” she said.

She shared her miniature designs of animals and flowers, telling about the intricate details of hand embroidery. She is inspired by nature and incorporates natural elements in her work, she said.

Ali also explained how to create 3D effects - geometrical, natural and embossed designs while making appropriate use of accessories and space.

About colour combinations, she said that when working with brighter colours as the base, thread selection becomes important to enhance a design. A muting or balancing colour must be used within the design to balance it. She also spoke about the technique of merging and muting embroidery.

Fashion design faculty Rani Malviya was present to help students with the details.