Indore: ​City doc blends Manike Mage Hithe with sev & poha to create Manik Bagh Jaate Huye

Indore

After the dancing girl at Rasoma Square, another video of city’s rheumatologist Dr Akshat Pandey going viral in which he blended the trending Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Maage Hithe’ with his love for poha, sev and jeerawan to make ‘Manik Bagh Jaate Huye’.

The song is viewed by over 3000 people on Youtube and over 18,000 people on Instagram in just one day and people are praising Dr Pandey singing talent and lapping up the song.

The lyrics of the song include names of famous street food hubs of the city Sarafa and Chhappan Dukan which expressed Indoreans love for food especially sev, poha, and jeerawan.

Talking to Free Press, the 32-year-old rheumatologist of Apollo Hospitals said, “I always hear Manike Maage Hithe as Manik Bagh Jaate Huye. The original song is in Sinhala and sung by Yohani. I don’t understand the other lyrics but it stuck in my mind.”

He said that he had listened to various covers of the same song but not any Indori version so he decided to make one.

Recently a video of a girl dancing at Rasoma Square went viral and now the creativity of the young medico is making rounds on social media.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:38 AM IST