Indore: City director Swatantrata Jain's OTT directorial debut 'Uniform' now on Hotstar, feted at Rameshwaram Film Festival

Indore: Film director Swatantra Jain from Indore has been working as a film director professionally for the past two years. His first short movie 'Uniform' as a director is streaming on Hotstar, the first movie of Indore which has been released on Hotstar, which tells us the story of a poor girl who finds a uniform in garbage and dreams of going to school and receive an education. This movie has just won an award at the Rameshwaram Film Festival. He talked about his directorial debut on the OTT platform with Free Press.



What was your drive behind making films?

I am passionate about making movies, I have been working as a film director for years but I really wanted to follow my passion so I started working professionally since the last two years. The main character of the movie Vidhi Sikarwar is also from Indore. I wanted to shoot this movie in the city only so we completed the shooting at different locations of the city like Chandan Nagar, Kulkarni ka Bhatta etc.



How did you come up with the idea for making this film?

I think education is very important for everyone and I thought this would be a perfect story to convey this social message through this short film which gives a strong message in just 10-12 minutes.



Can you tell about your upcoming projects?

I am working on five-episode long web series a short movie named Yam Sanlekhna which is 20 minutes long.



Do you feel that Indore's talent gets enough scope and opportunities across MP or Mumbai is the destiny?

In today's date, content is everything and if we talk about the talent we have in our city, they don't need to go to Mumbai to enter the film industry. They have a great scope as the OTT platform has great exposure these days and anyone get a break if they have talent.





How did you go about casting for the film?

I just want my character to look very realistic; it should justify the role. I work with artists from all over the country. But yes, definitely, I am from Indore, and I want to preferably give chance to talented people of my city.





What according to you is more important, the collection or the audiences' and critics' viewpoint?

I think, along with the good ratings from critics it is also very important to attract the audience to earn the profit.