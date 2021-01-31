BHOPAL: 15th Blind Car Rally organised to generate awareness about visual impairment, sees participation from across Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The 15th Blind Car Rally 2021 was organised on Sunday to generate awareness about visual impairment. Arushi, an NGO, organised the event in association with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal. Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra flagged off the rally from DB City Mall in the city. It ended at Vithi Sankul of the museum.

The rally covered a distance of 30 kilometres. The route of each participant was separate this time due to Covid -19. The event was also restricted to limited entries due to the pandemic. A prize distribution ceremony was held at amphitheatre of museum. There were cash prizes and trophies for the first three winners and mementos and certificates for all participants.

Arushi has been organising the car rally for past 14 years where the vehicle is driven by a normal person while the navigator is a blind person who reads the route given on the spot in Braille script. It was a small fun event within the city limits where cars were driven at a low speed. The participants for the rally were from all over Madhya Pradesh.