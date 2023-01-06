Indore: City decked up with dazzling lights 

e-Paper Get App
Extensive work is being done in terms of the beautification of the city, under which necessary beautification work is being done on various green belts, dividers and footpaths of the city, as well as in the major buildings and other places

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 04:42 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and commissioner Pratibha Pal said that extensive preparations are being made by the corporation for the programmes proposed to be held from 8 to 12 January 2023 at the Brilliant Convention Center under the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention and Global Investors Summit. Extensive work is being done in terms of the beautification of the city, under which necessary beautification work is being done on various green belts, dividers and footpaths of the city, as well as in the major buildings and other places.

During the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention organised in the cleanest and most beautiful city of the country, beautiful lighting arrangements have been put in place at various various places to welcome the migrant guests coming from different countries, with the active assistance of CREDAI. According to the advice given by the electrical consultant to various major buildings in the city, attractive electrical decoration is being done, mainly through projection mapping camera light, park light, laser light and gobo light. The work of attractive electrical decoration with projection mapping camera lights is being done on a large scale, possibly for the first time in Indore.

article-image

