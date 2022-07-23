Indore: City Congress protests against ED for questioning Sonia

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City Congress Committee under the leadership of Indore City Congress Committee president Vinay Bakliwal protested against the interrogation of All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

In a memorandum the party said that the government agency is being politicised by the ruling party and is using all the government agencies as part of a vendetta. Questioning Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case is part of this.

Bakliwal said that the BJP is getting the government agencies to act as their puppets. The Congress party which has a history of independence, the Gandhi family whose members have sacrificed a lot for the country are being harassed.

MLA Sanjay Shukla said that the government is openly misusing agencies. Congress is troubling the BJP. We will not tolerate it, and we will fight it on the streets.