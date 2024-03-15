Indore: CII Elects New Leadership For MP & Malwa Zone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The confederation of Indian industry (CII) has elected its new leadership for Madhya Pradesh & Malwa Zone at Madhya Pradesh Annual Session for the year 2024-25. Ashish Vaishya has been elected as the new Chairman, Siddharth Sethi as Vice-Chairman for the state whereas Akshat Chordia was elected as Chairman and Mr Pankaj Goyal as Vice-Chairman of CII Malwa Zone.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Madhya Pradesh State Council successfully held its annual meeting for 2024 on Thursday in the city. The annual session also witnessed a change of guard ceremony for new leadership of CII Madhya Pradesh State and Malwa Zonal Leadership earlier in the day. Along with Malwa Zonal Annual Session, a conference on ‘Reimagine MP: The $380 bn Opportunity’, was also organised. The chief guest of the day was divisional commissioner Deepak Singh.

He addressed on the theme and how the city can contribute towards this goal by capitalising on the inherent demographic strengths and startup ecosystem. The conference brought together industry captains, policymakers and government officials to discuss the immense potential for growth in the state. The session comprised of a discussion on the same, during which guests deliberated on how to unlock the state's enormous potential across multiple sectors in order to achieve the desired economic output.

Discussions were centred on attracting investments, encouraging innovation and developing a strong infrastructure to enable long-term growth. The public session saw addresses from eminent people from the industry, academia, government who spoke about the role of Madhya Pradesh in the economic development of the nation by taking positive action towards becoming a $380 billion economy by the year 2030.