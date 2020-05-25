Indore: Churches to raise Prayer of Hope on Day of Pentecost

All the churches in India are holding a Prayer of Hope at noon on May 31 to help in fighting coronavirus pandemic, said Reverent Chacko Thottumarickal, Bishop of Indore, in a release here on Monday.

Bishop asked the community members “On May 31st, 2020, at 12 noon to ring the church bell, sing the song “How great thou art…” and pray for the nation wherever you are.”

This has been planned on the Day of Pentecost, which is an important day when all the churches celebrate the descent of the Holy Spirit of God on the 50th Day of the Day of Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

It is the day when the Church was formed and is hence a solemn and important day for the community.

This year, all the churches in India would also dedicate the day to pray for the country that is going through difficult circumstances.

“As we struggle through these unprecedented times, we come united as one, believing for a better tomorrow, believing for a COVID-FREE India,” Bishop said.

Every church and every denomination in India have decided to join hands to pray for India. “We abide by the law of the land, and we bring our voices, our prayers and ring the church bell to resonate the sound of hope to every corner of our nation, as per the directives in place,” the release said.

Further, it said that during this time, we lift our prayers before God, for the unsung heroes of our day namely -Doctors, Nurses, Medical professionals, Police and other law and order enforcing personnel, grocers, truckers, farmers, those maintaining supply of electricity, water and other essential services. “All these and others, who are on the front lines, need God’s special protection as they serve us,” Bishop said.

The Bishop added that this is in obedience to what we believe to be God's word in the Bible that says, "I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone - for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives..."