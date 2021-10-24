Indore: Christians celebrate Mission Sunday at St Arnold's Church with mass, fun fair

Indore

Christian community celebrated Mission Sunday at St Arnold's Church, Vijay Nagar on Sunday.

The objective of the programme was to do charity and contribute to the mission on Mission Sunday. World Mission Sunday is a day set aside for the Catholic Church throughout the world to publicly renew its commitment to the missionary movement. It is celebrated on the penultimate (next-to-last) Sunday of October every year.

The programme began with the Holy Mass. Fr Robert SVD; principal of the school Fr Pious SVD; Fr Mohan SVD; Anil Samuel, Peter Mohre; Basil Daniels; Mathias Kelwa; Celine Daniels; sisters from Saint Joseph and other dignitaries participated in the holy mass.

Fr John Wakhla the Parish Priest of St. Arnold's church, Vijay Nagar Indore welcomed everyone and said, “The Catholic Church's mission is to carry out and continue the work of Jesus Christ on Earth. The Church, and those in it, must: share the Word of God and help those in need.”

He added that the day is important for all the Christians. “We all are called to proclaim the mission of the Lord to the entire world, the mission to proclaim God's love that we have experienced,” Fr John said.

Further, he discussed on lives of missionaries like Christ. In the programme a fun fair was organised by the association of the parish in which stalls like delicious biryani, Channa chaat, cotton candy for children, delicious bhel puri, Lemon juice, Tea, and religious articles were set up.

Mother Mary was dressed up in a sari and other kitchen related items etc were auctioned.

Over 250 members including members from Balak Yeshu Sangh, YCS, Youth, Mata Marya Sangh, St Arnold's Association, Parish council, parishioners and animator from Vijay Nagar parish were present.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:20 PM IST