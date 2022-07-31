e-Paper Get App

Indore: Christians celebrate Grandparents Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Christians of the city celebrated Grandparents Day on Sunday in all the Catholic churches of Indore. The aim was to cherish and celebrate the presence and understand the importance of grandparents in one’s life. Prayers were offered in all the churches of the city in the morning.

The prayers were led by Father Thomas Mathew in Red Church, Father John Vakhla in St. Arnold’s Church and Bishop Chacko at St Joseph’s Church.

After the prayers, churches conducted different programmes celebrating grandparents.

St Palloti church celebrated the silver, diamond, and heaven jubilee of married couples of the community. Youth organisation of the Red Church, Parish Council, Catholic Assembly, and Mata Maria committee together made arrangements of the programmes. Bible lessons on peace, and respect for elders were read out.

