Indore: Choked 14 squares to be unblocked | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District administration will concentrate on removing bottlenecks at 14 prominent squares of the city to improve traffic flow. Besides, heavy vehicles’ movement on Banganga Road, Chhawani Anaj Mandi and Loha Mandi too would be regulated to ease traffic pressure.

Besides, the administration also plans to initiate action against drunk driving and traffic rule violation. Licenses of habitual violators would be cancelled. Heavy vehicle drivers would be trained to prevent road accident like Khargone.

These decisions were taken in a meeting of District Road Safety Committee presided over by Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T on Monday. Discussions were held on strengthening traffic system, creating mass awareness on traffic rules, prevention of road accidents and removal of black spots.

Technical sub-committee’s report and suggestions on technical flaws at black spots and other busy squares of the city too was discussed. The committee, comprising manager MPRDC, executive engineer PWD division number-2, manager NHAI, manager PMGSY, superintending engineer of IDA, executive engineer Traffic Municipal Corporation and HOD Civil Department GSITS, has made several suggestions on 14 identified black spots.

While ordering immediate action on these suggestions, Collector Dr Ilayaraja also discussed setting time for movement of heavy vehicles on Indore-Ujjain road in Banganga area, Chhawani Anaj Mandi and Loha Mandi area.

The collector also called for continuous patrolling on National Highways and other important routes and arrangement of cranes. The shifting Reti Mandi to another place too needs to be sped up, he said.

The District Road Safety Committee meeting was attended by DCP Traffic Manish Agarwal, SP Indore Rural Hitika Vasal, ADM Ajaydev Sharma, Officers of Transport, Public Works Department, Health, Traffic Police, National Highways Authority MP Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) and other related departments.

14 identified squares

1. Lov-Kush Square

2. Manglia Sanchi Deport Square

3. Best Price Bypass Road

4. Bichholi Mardana bridge

5. Opposite to Sampat Hills Bichholi Mardana.

6. Rau Square

7. Ralamandal Square

8. IT Park Square

9. Rinjlai Fanta Dhar Road

10. Omex City Bypass Road

11. In front of Decthlon at Bypass

12. Tin Imli Square

13. Musakhedi Square Ring Road.

14. Lantern Square Race-Course Road