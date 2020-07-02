Indore chills with Thursday showers, but rain leaves many areas inundated

Indore: After the grime and heat for the last two days, rains lashed the city on Thursday and much relief from the itchy weather. City received over two-inch rainfall (till 5.30 pm) on Thursday with which the season’s total reached around the seven-inch mark.
According to regional meteorological department officials, “A cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat and neighbourhood in lower and mid tropospheric levels and another cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels is taking place from the Arabian sea very likely along west coast till July 6 and over plains of northwest India and central India from July 3.”
They added that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls most likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and East Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.
It began with drizzle in some parts of the city on Thursday noon and by evening, the clouds opened up inundating several low-lying areas and roads of the city. In no time, many city roads were flooded with rainwater, courtesy choked drains.
Disruption in power supply also took place in many areas but was resolved by the electricity department officials in few minutes.
About 50.4 mm rainfall took place on Thursday with which the total rainfall figures reached over 176 mm.
Maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 34.2 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius which was also two degrees Celsius above the normal temperature.
