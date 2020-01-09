Indore: Children’s immunity has decreased by 25 percent, says Dr Namit Zarath at Pedicon 2020

Indore: Much to the concern for all the parents, emergency treatment expert Dr Namit Zarath of New Delhi said that children’s immunity to infections has decreased by 25 percent in the last few years.

Addressing media during National Conference of Indian Academy of Pediatrics ‘Pedicon-2020’, Dr Zarath said, “Children's immunity to infections has decreased by 20 to 25 percent, thanks to over-the-counter medicines, especially antibiotics given to them by parents. Children should be given medicines only after consulting doctors as an unnecessary dose of medicines is making their body resistant to life-saving drugs.”

He said that most of the infections, which are a threat to children’s health, can be avoided just by washing hands at regular intervals. The expert also talked about the advancement in treatment during emergencies.

The four-day conference Pedicon-2020 started from Thursday on the theme of ‘Quality Care for Children’.

National President of Indian Academy of Pediatrics Dr Bakul Parekh highlighted the reasons for malnutrition and ways to prevent the same.

“Nowadays, children are suffering from malnutrition and ‘Mall-nutrition’. Those having lack of facilities are suffering from malnutrition as they don’t get enough nutrition which restricts their growth. Similarly, those who have access to proper food are consuming junk food which causes obesity and other problems,” Dr Parekh said.

Suggesting ways to prevent malnutrition, he said that egg is the cheapest full nutrition source but most of the communities do not take the same due to religious restrictions.

Children growing before age: In the session on children's growth and sexual maturity, Dr Vaman Khandilkar said that with the help of IAP software, accurate information related to children's growth and sexual maturity can be obtained, which helps in the diagnosis of many diseases.

Dr Khandilkar said that the age of maturity has decreased in both boys and girls.

“Earlier, boys get beard after 18 years but now they get it in 15 - 16 years. Similarly, the maturity process has started in girls in the age of 8 years and their menstruation cycle starts at the age of 11,” he added.

Tulsi Silawat, Jitu Patwari inaugurate conference with special children

Health Minister Tulsi Silawat and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Jitu Patwari inaugurated the conference on Thursday evening along with two special children suffering from rare Prader-Willi syndrome.