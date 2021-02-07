INDORE: Children paint to glory at Free Press On The Spot Painting competition, 6,739 students register for contest

Indore: Students made an array of inspiring artworks in the annual ‘On The Spot’ painting competition organised by the leading English daily of Central India, Free Press, in association with DHL Infrabulls on Sunday. The event has been powered by Indian Oil.

Free Press on the spot painting competition, an open and unbiased platform to budding artists in Indore, was organised digitally on Sunday morning. As per registrations, 6,739 students participated in the event.

With world as canvas, students got ready to paint a new picture of the world starting at 9.30 am. Armed with colours of crayons, pencils and brushes, the competition began at 10 am.

The competition was scheduled to conclude at 11 am, but keeping in view the excitement among participants, the time was extended to 11.30 am.

To paint a new view of the world, students drew perfect lines and developed a plain white sheet into a marvellous piece of art. Their motive was to paint their ideas on the drawing sheets on given themes.

The competition was organised for students of Class I to XII. It was held in three categories: Group A for Class I to III, Group B for Class IV to VII and Group C for Class VIII to XII students.

Presenting a new view: Topics of art

Group A participants were given sheets with traced lines to fill in colours. The scene showed a view of the jungle. Celebrating the wild-life of Madhya Pradesh, the great Bengal Tiger was seen in the jungle scene. Students loved and admired the photograph.

Madhya Pradesh also holds the tag of being a 'Tiger State' with the latest Tiger Census showing that the state is home to 526 big cats. Group B students were asked to choose theme for painting from ‘Virtual Education’ and ‘Family in Pandemic’. Senior students in Group C had the following topics to choose to paint a picture: ‘How nature blossomed in Pandemic’, ‘Virtual world in Pandemic’ and ‘Corona Warriors’. Judges are anxiously waiting to witness the artworks and experience the unique thought process of young artists.

Winners to be felicitated in Free Press campus next week

Participants gave a preview of their future art, which looked brighter, articulate and stunningly impressive. They surprised Free Press and their parents with their imaginative paintings.

The proficient use of colours and design was commendable. Free Press will hold an exhibition of these paintings on its Facebook page. All paintings will be the property of Free Press. The organisation will have the right to publish or showcase these paintings.

All participants will receive e-certificates from Free Press. The winners will be awarded at a function organised on Free Press campus. All rights and decision taking authority regarding painting competition will rest with the Free Press.

Winners will be decided only among those who submit their drawing sheets. Sending pictures of their drawing on given WhatsApp or email will not be considered final. Children will have to submit the sheets at the centre from where you collected them latest by Monday, Feb 8, 2021 at 6 pm.

It is only an exercise to prove that the participant completed the drawing within given time period. A participant must ensure that his/her name, email ID and phone number is clearly mentioned on the painting sheet.

Winners will be felicitated in Free Press campus next week.

The event has been organised in association with DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd. The event has been powered by Indian Oil.

Gagan leather House, Brand Godam, Systematix Technologies Pvt Ltd, Computer Shoppe, Coral-The Electronics Hub, Decathlon and Ravi Graphics are our gift partners. Big FM is our radio partner. All participants will receive e-certificates from Free Press.

Student’s speak: Inspired, Motivated, Challenged & Missing FP campus

“There are only a few competitions in the city, where we can express our thoughts and be sure that our art will be analysed without bias,” participant Shreyansh Jain said. He was excited as he coloured the tiger. “I love tigers, I saw them Kanha National Park, I can remember how it felt and I am trying to colour the tiger just as I saw it in the jungle!” Shreyansh said.

“I am having a lot of fun, I look forward to this special day every year!” exclaimed Prabhugun Khanuja. Sharing his take in a live interaction with Free Press, participant Aarav Sanghvi said, “I was very excited for the day and I miss being in Free Press campus but it is still fun to enjoy drawing and painting on Sunday.” He has been participating in Free Press competition since he was 3 years old.

“This feels like a celebration day for me every year, I always go out for treats after Free Press on the spot painting competition every year and I miss going to the campus this year,” said Vidhi Dekate. She added that being able to express herself through art helps her feel happy even on a sad day.

Myra Valecha who has been coming to Free Press for 5 years now said, “I am not this excited for any other art competition, because nothing is as much fun.” She loves drawing and always does this whenever she has leisure time.

“Painting is about having fun and creating something really cute!” Sonakshi Chhabria exclaimed. A senior student Riddhima Jain said, “Topic was really interesting, I had to spent time in designing the idea and concept. I feel a good topic is essential for us to feel challenged and inspired to create a good piece of artwork.”