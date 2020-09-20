Indore child selling case: Police trying to trace mother of two-year old

Indore: The two-year-old child who was sold by a couple was born at Sainath Hospital in Sukhliya area and his biological mother is a woman from Dhamnod. Police are now trying to trace the mother with the help of records at the hospital, which is now closed.

Nine persons have been arrested so far in the child trafficking case.

Woman police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said Dr Ramakant, one of the accused, told them that the person who had given him the child two years back had told him that the child's mother was from Dhamnod and she had given birth in Sainath Hospital. Police believe that they will be able to establish the identity of the child once they get hold of the mother.

A few days back two of the accused Shilpa and Tejkaran were arrested while they were trying to sell a 10-day-old boy near Malwa Mill. An NGO director helped the police to nab the accused. After recovering the newly born baby, police also recovered two more babies from them. One of them is a two-year-old, whose parents the police are now searching.