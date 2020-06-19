Indore-Chhindwara train gets Express tag

Indore: The Indore-Chindwara Pantchvelly train will get Express tag as per railways’ plan to upgrade.

Presently, it runs as a passenger train between Indore and Bhopal and from Bhopal to Chindwara it plies as an Express train. However, after it attains the new status, the fares will be hiked. Also the train will run at a higher speed and will have lesser stops.

In all, the status of 508 trains will be changed, including 10 trains of Ratlam division, which includes one city-bound Indore-Chindwara Panchvelly train.

---------------------------------------------------------------

FARE STRUCTURE

*The minimum fare in the unreserved compartment is currently Rs 10 which will increase to Rs 30 once the train gets its new status.

*The minimum basic fare in the reserved bed category is Rs 80 which will increase to Rs 125.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Ten trains of Ratlam Division whose status will change are…

*Indore-Chhindwara Passenger, Dahod-Habibganj Passenger, Bina-Nagda Passenger, Habibganj-Dahod Passenger, Nagda-Bina Passenger, Kota-Vadodara Passenger, Agra Fort-Ratlam Passenger, Badodara-Kota Passenger, Ratlam-Hatnagar Passenger

At present, 508 passenger trains are being converted into Express trains. Also the number of stops will reduce and the fare structure will change.

- Nagesh Namjoshi, former member, Passenger Amenities Committee, Railway Board