Indore: Chhath Concludes With Prayer To Rising Sun | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The four-day Chhath festival concluded with `arghya' to the rising sun on Monday.

Chhath is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated with fervour, particularly in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The festival spans four days, culminating in devotees offering ‘arghya’ (obeisance) to the rising sun on the final day.

On the final day of Chhath Puja, devotees wake up before sunrise and take a ritualistic bath. They wear new clothes as a symbol of purity.

Women celebrate the last day of Chhath Puja at Pipliyahana pond on Monday | Pintu Namdev

Offerings, known as ‘arghya’, are prepared, these typically include thekua (a wheat-based sweet), fruits, sugarcane, and special dishes made from jaggery. Devotees gather at the ghats of river, ponds, or any clean water body. The women observing the fast, known as vrats, along with their family members and assemble at the chosen spot. The rituals begin with the recitation of prayers and Vedic mantras. The atmosphere is filled with devotion and the sound of hymns. Sandhya Arghya is the evening offering made to the setting sun on the penultimate day of Chhath. Devotees stand in the water, facing the sun, and offer their prayers.

Devotees spend the night in vigil, staying awake and maintaining a peaceful and pious atmosphere. Usha Arghya is the morning offering made to the rising sun on the final day. Devotees again stand in the water, facing the east, and offer arghya to the sun god. After the sunrise rituals, devotees break their 36-hour fast, usually with a piece of sugarcane and some water.

Chhath, rooted in ancient traditions, not only celebrates nature and the sun but also fosters a sense of community and cultural identity. The festival's conclusion with the arghya to the rising sun is a spectacle of devotion and a beautiful expression of the deep connection between humans and the cosmic forces.