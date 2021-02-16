Indore-Chennai flight makes emergency landing within 20 minutes of take-off

Indore: IndiGo’s Indore-Chennai flight had to make an emergency landing at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Tuesday after a crack developed in the aircraft's windshield when it was just 25 nautical miles from the airport.

The pilot managed to land the aircraft successfully and all the 100 passengers on board heaved a sigh of relief.

IndiGo flight 6E-6195 departed from the city airport for Chennai at 03:41 pm. The pilot of the aircraft informed an emergency to Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower stating that cracks had developed in the windshield of the cockpit at 3.45 pm.

ATC Indore immediately provided all required facilities by declaring full emergency at the airport. The aircraft landed safely at 4.03 pm.

Aryama Sanyal, airport director, informed that an alternate aircraft was arranged by Indigo for the passengers. The flight departed to Chennai at 06.38 pm, but with only 61 passengers to Chennai. Rest of the passengers opted to go to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Cochin, so they were sent by other direct flights.