Bhopal: IndiGo flight with 172 passengers on board makes emergency landing

BHOPAL: A Surat-Kolkata IndiGo flight with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport due to a technical glitch on Sunday. Indigo flyer has called it ‘precautionary’ landing instead of emergency landing.

Raja Bhoj Airport director Anil Vikram Singh said, “The IndiGo Airlines flight was diverted to Bhopal and made an emergency landing due to a technical reason just after 12 noon. The landing was safe. The pilot informed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) about the technical glitch and made an emergency landing safely.

"Indigo officials told us that it was a precautionary landing and not an emergency landing," the airport director added. "After landing, a team of engineers was pressed into service to rectify the technical snag. Of the 172 passengers, 153 flew for Kolkata in another plane, while 19 who were to go further on to Guwahati and Amritsar from Kolkata were sent to Bengaluru by flight to help them get connecting flights to their destinations," he said.

Last year, on December 23, a Bangalore-Delhi Indigo flight had made an emergency landing in Bhopal after a passenger fell ill. After sanitization, the flight was allowed to take off for Delhi.