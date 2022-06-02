Indore: Chances of light thunderstorms, showers in city

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans, who are desperately waiting for the bout of pre-monsoon showers, may get relief from the heat and humid weather on the last day of ‘Nautapa’ as the Regional Meteorological Department officials have forecast light rainfall and gusty winds, on Thursday evening.

According to the officials, not only Indore but also nearby districts including Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, and Dewas would witness light thunderstorms with the wind speed reaching up to 30-40 kilometres per hour.

“The cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood persists. The east-west trough from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh to East Bangladesh now runs from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh to Nagaland across Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Assam. Due to these conditions, moisture incursion is taking place in the state and the western part of the state would witness light thunderstorms and showers till June 3,” officials of the meteorological department said.

The temperature in Indore has been fluctuating for the last couple of days as the ‘Nautapa’ was started with cool and cloudy weather as the day temperature was hovering around 36-38 degrees Celsius but its temperature started increasing in the last two days and crossed the mark of 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The night temperature on Wednesday was also above the normal by two degrees Celsius and recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius.

Temperature fluctuation in ‘Nautapa’

Date - Max (in degrees Celsius) - Min (in degrees Celsius)

June 1 - 40.4 - 27.3

May 31 - 40.2 - 26.3

May 30 - 38.8 - 25.5

May 29 - 36.7 - 25.4

May 28 - 37.4 - 25.0

May 27 - 38.0 - 25.4

May 26 - 39.4 - 25.4

May 25 - 38.7 - 25.6