Indore: CEO Rajan Takes Stock Of Voter List Revision

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh, Anupam Rajan, during his stay in the city on Monday, inspected the voter list revision work at the polling centres of various assembly constituencies here.

He instructed the staff that having the name of any person in more than one place in the voting list is a punishable offence.

Rajan visited the polling booths located in Pioneer Convent School, IPS School and New Greenfield School located in Indore assembly constituency no. 5, the polling booth Shri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar and Government Higher Secondary School Vijaynagar located in assembly constituency no. 2, the polling booth Government Secondary School of Saver assembly constituency.

He reached Ringnodiya and Government Primary School Barodiya Emma and discussed with the booth level officers (BLO). While obtaining information about the applications for addition, deletion and amendment of names in the voter list, he also gave instructions to add the names of all the voters who have completed 18 years of age.

During this, collector Asheesh Singh, additional collector Sapna Lovanshi, deputy collector Chandrabhushan Dharve and SDM and tehsildar of the areas concerned were present.

The Chief Electoral Officer discussed with the BLOs of all the polling stations and took information about the applications of Form 6, 7, 8 and 12D. He also took information regarding the age profile of new applications. He asked about the names removed from Form 7 due to death and other reasons. He also enquired about the facility of vote from home for voters above 80 years of age and disabled under Form 12D, which was started during the 2023 assembly elections. Rajan also sought suggestions from BLOs regarding increasing the voting percentage and also gave instructions regarding making women voters aware and motivating them to vote.