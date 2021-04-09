Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education class 10 examination: Tips on Informatics Technology

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to pandemic, there have been several changes in the syllabus and exam pattern for the students. However, there is no need to panic as Central Board of Secondary Education has systematically planned the session with proper guidelines. For Information Technology, subject teacher Prachee Rahalkar offers tips on how to prepare for the exam and score well.

CBSE has divided the paper in two parts.

Part A – Employability Skills (10 marks)

4 marks are for objective and 6 marks are for short answers

There are five skills – Communication skills, Self-Management skills, ICT skills, Entrepreneurial skills and Green skills.

Important questions –

· What are the 7 Cs of effective communication?

· What are myths about entrepreneurship?

· What are the four qualities of a successful entrepreneur?

· What are the principles of effective communication?

· Define any 3 stress management techniques

Part B – Subject specific skills (40 marks)

20 marks for objective questions and 20 marks for subjective questions

Objective questions: All 4 units are given equal weightage. 6 questions will be asked per unit, out of which 5 are to be attempted. Students should focus on conceptual based questions. If the concepts are clear, one can score full marks.

Subjective: Instead of 3-marks and 5-marks questions, 2-marks and 4-marks questions will be asked.

For subjective, focus on topics like Macro and what-if analysis in spreadsheet, Mail Merge in digital documentation. Under RDBMS unit, practice of SQL Queries will help.

Important topics –

1. RDBMS – Retrieved data using SQL query

2. Electronic Spreadsheet (Advanced) – Create and use of Macro in Spreadsheet

3. Web Application and Security – Networking Fundamentals and Internet Security

4. Digital Documentation – Templates and Mail Merge

Important Questions –

· What is style? Explain any four types of style

· What is Mail Merge? What are the two types of documents used in Mail Merge

· What is DDL and DML? Explain any two commands of each one of them

· What is the difference between Goal Seek and Scenario Manager?

· Mention 3 points we must keep in mind while writing a blog

How to prepare?

· Prepare conceptual based questions

· Stick to word limit for answers

· In SQL Queries, be careful while using special characters like, ; * etc

· Go through study material uploaded on CBSE site