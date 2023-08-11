Indore: Central Bank Of India Celebrates Birth Anniversary Of Founder Sir Sorabji

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the 142nd birth anniversary of the founder of Central Bank of India, Sir Sorabji Pochkhanwala, a celebration was organised at Regional Office Indore under the chairmanship of regional head RK Singh. The founder was remembered by laying a wreath and lighting a lamp as well as cutting a cake.

On this occasion, regional chief Singh said, “A seed planted 112 years ago by a self-respecting patriot young Sorabji in the dependent India has grown into a banyan tree today, the country's first indigenous bank established by him today has about 5,000 branches. It is providing all types of banking services to the customers in every nook and corner of the country.”

He further said that the true tribute to Sir Sorabji would be to take the bank's business to new heights by following his ideals. On this occasion, assistant general manager Nishant Ranjan said that Sir Sorabji was a great visionary, apart from setting up the first all-women branch, the Central Bank has also been the first bank to introduce plastic money in the country.

Deputy regional head Vijay Singh while paying homage to Sir Sorabji said, “The bank has given us so much now it is time to give back to the bank from our side by increasing business with excellent customer service, we all want to work for the bank and will have to work with full dedication.”

Chief manager Kamlesh Diwakar said that Sir Sorabji's birth anniversary has been celebrated enthusiastically in all branches and offices of the Central Bank in the Indore region and all over the country. Retired local employees of the bank also participated in the function.