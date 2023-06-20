 Manappuram Finance Re-Appoints V P Nandakumar As Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Of The Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessManappuram Finance Re-Appoints V P Nandakumar As Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Of The Company

Manappuram Finance Re-Appoints V P Nandakumar As Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Of The Company

V.P. Nandakumar is a post graduate in science with additional qualifications in Banking & Foreign Trade.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Manappuram Finance Re-Appoints V P Nandakumar As Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Of The Company | File Photo

As per the regulatory filings, Manapurram Finance announced on Tuesday that based on the recommendations of the Nomination Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board of Directors has re-appointed Mr. V P Nandakumar as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Company with effect from April 01,2024 upto March 31 2029 subject to the approval of shareholders at the 31st Annual General Meeting.

V.P. Nandakumar is a post graduate in science with additional qualifications in Banking & Foreign Trade. Immediately after completion of his education, he joined the erstwhile Nedungadi Bank Limited. In 1986, he resigned from the Bank to take over the family business, upon the demise of his father, V.C. Padmanabhan. In 1992, he promoted Manappuram Finance Ltd. and has been a director of the company since then.

Manappuram Finance Shares

The shares of Manappuram Finance on Tuesday at 12:43 pm IST were at Rs 124.15, down by 2.36 percent.

Read Also
RBI Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On Manappuram Finance For Violation Of Rules
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Infosys Collaborates With ATP To Launch Carbon Tracker

Infosys Collaborates With ATP To Launch Carbon Tracker

Lupin Signs MoU With Government Of Maharashtra To Combat Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular...

Lupin Signs MoU With Government Of Maharashtra To Combat Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular...

Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani Donates ₹315 Crore To Alma Mater IIT Bombay

Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani Donates ₹315 Crore To Alma Mater IIT Bombay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US Visit May Boost Chip Supply Deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US Visit May Boost Chip Supply Deal

Manappuram Finance Re-Appoints V P Nandakumar As Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Of The...

Manappuram Finance Re-Appoints V P Nandakumar As Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Of The...