Manappuram Finance Re-Appoints V P Nandakumar As Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Of The Company | File Photo

As per the regulatory filings, Manapurram Finance announced on Tuesday that based on the recommendations of the Nomination Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board of Directors has re-appointed Mr. V P Nandakumar as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Company with effect from April 01,2024 upto March 31 2029 subject to the approval of shareholders at the 31st Annual General Meeting.

V.P. Nandakumar is a post graduate in science with additional qualifications in Banking & Foreign Trade. Immediately after completion of his education, he joined the erstwhile Nedungadi Bank Limited. In 1986, he resigned from the Bank to take over the family business, upon the demise of his father, V.C. Padmanabhan. In 1992, he promoted Manappuram Finance Ltd. and has been a director of the company since then.

Manappuram Finance Shares

The shares of Manappuram Finance on Tuesday at 12:43 pm IST were at Rs 124.15, down by 2.36 percent.