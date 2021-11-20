Indore: Celebrations & service mark Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv

​Indore

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj's Prakash Parv was celebrated on a large scale for 13 days in Indore. The grand celebration concluded on Friday with celebrations, discourses, langar, sewa and devotional fervour.

More than 60,000 devotees gathered at Guru Tegh Bahadur Stadium, Khalsa College to attend the grand celebrations.

The 553rd Prakash Parv celebration was organised under the aegis of Shri Guru Singh Sabha Indore from Monday, November 7, to Friday, November 19. Guru Nanak Namleva Sangat of the city, Sikh community immersed in devotion, love and enthusiastically celebrated the fest.

Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Maharaj was enshrined in a beautiful palanquin in a huge pandal. In the morning, the Diwan began with the collective recitation of Sri Nitnem Sahib and Sukhmani Sahib.

Devotees recited the name of Guru Nanak and it echoed in all the parts of the city throughout the day. To bow their head and seek blessings, worshippers stood in long queues.

Following the life lesson from Guru Nanak, most devotees engaged in sewa in some or the other form. Most devotees helped in preparing and serving ‘langar’.

Jasvinder Singh Arneja from the community said, “Guru Nanak reminds us that being alive is not just for travelling, making money and fulfilling materialistic greed but it is an opportunity to discover that what it means to be alive.” He recited ‘Prays Nanak, recognising the Lord's Command, I am at peace, day and night’. [ang 156]

“You are so much more than your body, and when you realise this you get to know that you are connected to something much bigger than yourself,” added community spokesman Devendra Singh Gandhi. He explained the meaning of Guru as the source of divine connection is continuously present in someone or something.

“Sharing the valuables and resources with the poor is the true business - ‘Sacha Sauda’,” Tajinder Singh Khanuja said.

To explain the concept, Jagjeet Singh Tuteja narrated an incident from Guru Nanak’s life.

Inderjeet Singh Hora quoted the importance of respecting and honouring women. “Why disrespect the one who gives birth to the majestic kings of the world, as Nanak explained,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:48 AM IST