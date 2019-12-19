Indore: CBSE workshop on Happy Classrooms, teachers asked to cherish kids, have compassion

Indore: CBSE Master Training Workshop on ‘Happy Classrooms’ was organised at Podar International School.

CBSE Resource persons were Dr Rishipal Dean Pedagogy from Shri Vishwakarma University, Haryana and Anu Bhatia, Principal St Edmund School, Jaipur who instilled the Functional Behavioural Tips and Tactics to make the classrooms happy and learning eternal.

Over 50 principals and vice-principals from Mp, Gujarat and Rajasthan actively participated in the workshop.

Host school principal Aashish Tiwari said, “Cherish students with immense love and teach with compassionate heart, which should be our motto.”

Speakers explained that it was very important to reduce the communication gap between the student- teacher- parent trio for developing healthy and cordial relationship amongst them. Some pointers from the workshop are:

* Motivating the students with various incentives to maintain a conducive learning environment and not labelling a child were some of the other key elements of the workshop.

* Teacher needs to introspect and adopt various creative techniques while dealing with students who create behaviour issues in the classroom noted the speakers.

* Students must take responsibility of their actions and also that a teacher must try to instil in them moral values such as gratitude, empathy, positive attitude, acceptance etc.

* Praising and appreciating students for even their smallest of achievement can work as a catalyst in boosting the moral of a child.

* Various techniques for making teaching learning process effective such as storytelling, one minute activities, role play etc were also a part of the workshop which kept the participants involved and energised till the end.

* Self control by the teacher and also laid stress on the importance of being a role model for the students.