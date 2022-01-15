Indore: CBSE Term 1 exam result delayed, likely next week

Indore

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed the results of Term 1 to next week, as results still need to be moderated by the board. Tentatively, the results were to be declared on Saturday.

However, some CBSE sources informed schools that the results have been delayed. With Covid-19 Omicron variant widespread over the country, academic session is expected to get delayed even this year.

CBSE split the board examination for Class X and Class XII into two terms this year.

Term 1 was conducted in November and December 2021. Term 1 examinations started on November 16, 2021 for Class XII and concluded on December 30.

Class X examination began on November 17 and concluded on December 7. Schools in Indore conducted the term examination and said it had proved beneficial for students.

It may be noted that the board had changed its evaluation policy mid-way during the CBSE Term 1 Examinations 2022. In a notice released by the board, CBSE had informed schools that the same day evaluation would be stopped with effect from December 16, 2021.

The examination was conducted in OMR sheet supplied by CBSE to the exam centres. The evaluation of the answer sheets will be done as per the instructions provided by the CBSE.

“Evaluation will take time as the policy was recently changed and Covid-19 challenges continue to pose a problem for evaluators,” UK Jha, chairman of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools, said.

Format change

This year the format has changed and the result for Term 1 would only be a scorecard detailing how many marks the student has received.

There is no grading and the formats have to be revised accordingly. This requires technical intervention and is likely to take a few more days to compile.

No pass/fail in Term 1

The board will not announce results as pass, fail or essential repeat at the end of term 1. The final result will be available at the end of term 2 exams.

In the Term 1 exam, students were asked only objective-type questions but the second term exam will have both objective and subjective questions.

Before the Term 1 exam ends, schools were instructed to complete practical exams, internal assessment and project work.





