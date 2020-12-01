Indore: CBSE students wait for Education Minister’s December 3 announcement with trepidation

Indore: Students attempting board examination are anxiously waiting for December 3 and preparing themselves for the upcoming announcement from Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ .

The minister will be going live on December 3 on social media platform. He will be discussing the conduct of board examinations and various competitive exams for the upcoming 2021 session.

Most parents and students are apprehensive about board examinations and feel it is ‘not safe’ to conduct offline examinations for the academic session.

Principal of a CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) affiliated school Sister Jancy Joseph said, “We had conducted a survey of collecting consent from parents about offline board examinations as per instructions of the board.” She shared that barely 1 to 5 per cent had given their consent for the same.

“This year has been difficult for students as well, the risk of calling students for offline board examinations is daunting for most parents,” Reena Khurana, principal of a CBSE affiliated school, said. She added that the survey was sent to the board and will be considered for making the final decision on examination.