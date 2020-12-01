Anti-Gunda drive: Illegal structures of two goons flattened in Indore

Indore: After a gap of one day, Indore Municipal Corporation in association with district administration and police resumed the anti-Gunda drive on Tuesday and demolished illegal structures of two goons.

Armed with JCB and poclain machines, the removal gang of IMC reached New Dwarkapuri Colony in the morning and toppled a two-story building illegally erected by Bablu Puncture, a listed goon of Dwarkapuri area.

After that, the IMC team reached Akash Nagar in the Dwarkapuri area and demolished a three-story house built by Raghuveer Sikligar.