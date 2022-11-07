Indore: CBSE students to develop Entrepreneurial & Tech Project

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will now be trained to use artificial intelligence, develop entrepreneurship skills and more through a special program from November 12. There will be two batches of the program. First batch will attend the session from November 12 to 22. The second batch will be from December 1 to December 10.

The program is free, hence, no registration fee and is open to all CBSE schools. Students in Madhya Pradesh are more inclined towards technological sciences and are ready to pre-register for the program. Students in Indore have been taking up additional classes for robotics, AI and other technologically inclined courses. This trend has taken a high tide since schools reopened after covid-19 pandemic.

The program that has gathered much attention of students is ‘Industry Engagement & Technology Exposure Program’.

CBSE in partnership with Microsoft will conduct the program for students across CBSE schools. The program will be conducted through virtual sessions making it more convenient for students to attend.

Sharing details about the project, CBSE Director (Skill Education) Dr Biswajit Saha said, “Students will be oriented about various themes such as technology areas, inspiring industry talks, career insights, entrepreneurship and hands-on exposure to implement their ideas.” Further, he shared that students would have opportunities to work on mini projects as teams. Students will submit their projects at the end of the program.

Highlights of the program for Tech-savvy students

· Mini challenges and assignments will be provided to students during the program for continuous assessment and engagement.

· Students will be given orientation on several tech areas and opportunities to participate at National and International level challenges on Coding/Applications of AI.

· Leaders from the industry will be invited to deliver guest talks on each day of the program

Themes to be covered

· Technology Exposure- Cloud, AI, Analytics among others

· Coding and its applications

· Insights and lessons from career journeys of practitioners

· Entrepreneurship - from idea to making it happen

· Implementing innovative ideas

Learning & controlling the future excites students

“Students are now more inclined towards skill-learning and specifically technological skills, as most of students from middle school are willing to take up extra course on AI,” Suresh Rajput, leading robotics project at The Emerald Heights International School (EHIS), said. He added that most students opt for a course in anything that concerns technology now.

“Learning with interest is possible only when we take learning outside classrooms and such programs are successfully doing so,” Harshad Shevgaonkar, physics head at New Digamber Public School, said. He added that entrepreneurship is also an essential skill that is sought by parents and students.

“I am a technology enthusiast and a program like that is my dream and building block of future,” Ishit Jain, a student from Colonel’s Academy, Mhow, said.

Another student from EHIS Samriddhi Agrawal said, “I am running a start-up at my school, but I need to learn more about entrepreneurship and that’s why I want to be a part of the program.”

Sarvagya Pandey from Choithram School Manik Bagh, Indore, said, “Robots are everywhere, soon they will be driving your car, but we as humans are the true brains and must learn to control and utilise the technology wisely.” She considers learning to be an excellent way to manage things.