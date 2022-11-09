Indore: CBSE & CISCE exams from Feb 15, internals from Jan 1

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will revert back to the usual schedule of examinations with finals in February and March for this academic session. This would bring back the pace of education. However, for schools and students, it is a testing time as they need to prepare for standard board examinations after covid-19 with no leniency.

In fact, both the boards are expected to release the date-sheet for exams in November 2022 for board exams 2022-23. This year, unlike last year, both the central board will hold annual exams. This would bring an end to term 1 and term 2 system, which was temporarily enforced due to covid-19.

As per authorities, CBSE board exams will be held from February 15. Though CISCE has not announced dates, the board has tentatively announced that exams will be conducted in February/ March.

Usually, the date sheets are released 45 days ahead of the exams but it could be released earlier this time. Once out, the timetables will be available at the official websites of the board — cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in for CBSE 10 and 12 exams and cisce.org for ICSE and ISC students.

FP Photo

Caption – Kanchan Tare, chairperson, Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools

Sample Papers Out: Back to 100% syllabus after 2 years

The CBSE and CISCE board exams 2023 will be held for 80 marks and 20 per cent of marks to internal assessments or practical. “Both the board have already released the sample papers,” Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools chairperson Kanchan Tare said.

There has also been a change in the exam pattern of CBSE. “There will be more internal choices, making the exams more competency-based and less cramming-based,” Tare said.

She added that the board has also revised the syllabus. After holding the 10th and 12th exams on a reduced syllabus for nearly two years, CBSE will go back to 100 per cent syllabus. The board will go back to ‘rationalised’ syllabus.

FP Photo

Caption – Siddharth Singh, principal, The Emerald Heights International School, Indore

Internals exams from Jan 1

CBSE practical examinations, project, or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1. While some schools remain closed for winter vacations, most schools are planning to conduct internals in the first week. To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools will call the students in sub-groups of 10 students each, as per CBSE instructions.

“It is more convenient for students and schools if we complete internals early as students can prepare for written exams,” Siddharth Singh, principal of The Emerald Heights International School, Indore, said.

He added that Indore’s cold might be usually tolerable for school students. “Most of our students move to US for higher studies, so most of them are comfortable with winters here,” Singh said.