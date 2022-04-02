Indore: Case against Congress leader for open display of arms during procession

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Friday registered a case against the Congress leader Yunus Patel 'Guddu' after he openly displayed a gun during a procession recently. The district collector Manish Singh has also sought a detailed report of the incident from Khajrana police station in-charge after which the case was registered.

Police said that the case under Section 188 of IPC has been registered against the accused Yunus Patel, Shubham and Narsingh.



Police said that Patel had taken out the procession in the Khajrana area. He was riding an open jeep and waving the gun in the air even as hundreds took part in the procession. The two guns waived by the Patel were licenced weapons and were of Shubham and Narsingh who were security guards. The police have confiscated the weapons and got their licence cancelled.



In a letter to the Khajrana TI, collector Singh said the report on the procession is needed. The video reached him through social media. He asked Khajrana TI to answer queries raised by him.



In the letter, the collector has asked the TI to find out whether Yunus Patel had taken out a procession with guns in the Khajrana area. If he had indeed taken out the procession with guns, then had he taken permission from the competent authority to take out the procession with guns as per rules? If permission was taken, then from whom had the permission been taken? If the said procession had been taken out without permission, what action had been taken against them? Whether the said weapons were licenced or not? TI Khajrana has been instructed to submit a detailed report in this regard immediately.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:23 AM IST