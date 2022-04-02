Bhopal: Karuna Hospital's licence canceled, director arrested for terminating minor's pregnancy without permission

BHOPAL/BETUL (Madhya Pradesh): The Betul district administration has cancelled the licence of Karuna Hospital for facilitating illegal abortion, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr AK Tiwari.

Owner Dr Vandana Kapse has been arrested and sent to judicial remand for facilitating illegal abortion.

According to Dr Tiwari, it was found during investigation that Hospital possessed sonography machine without permit. There was permission of one sonography machine but it has two of them. ìIllegal work was done through second machine. During investigation, several irregularities were found in Karuna Hospital as Dr Vandana concealed facts and kept administration in dark,î he said.

It is only with due permission that pregnancy can be terminated. In this case, hospital took decision on its own and terminated the pregnancy, CMHO Dr Tiwari added.

The director of coaching institution Prakash Bhojekar, 28, of Umaria village made physical relationship with the minor girl who got pregnant. After 12 weeks, Prakash took the girl for abortion but an informer told the police about nefarious act.

Acting on a tip off, police swung into action. Police registered the case under Sections 376 (2), (n), 506, and under POCSO Act. Police have arrested Prakash Bhojekar, his parents Rajendra Bhojekar, Maya Bhojekar and Dr Vandana Kapse.

Besides, administration bulldozed house of Prakash Bhojekar in Umaria village. Similarly, revenue team visited Karuna Hospital and found the illegal construction of Hospital. The illegal constructions will be demolished soon, sources said.

