Indore: CAs asked to motivate their clients to pay tax by Mar 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the end of the current financial year on March 31, the Income-Tax department has asked tax consultants and CAs to motivate their clients to pay advance tax by March 15.

RS Ambedkar, joint commissioner of the Income-Tax Indore Region, held a meeting of CAs at Aayakar Bhawan on Saturday. On this occasion, chairman of the Tax Practitioners’ Association CA Shailendra Solanki, secretary CA Abhay Sharma, CA Indore Branch chairman CA Anand Jain and several other CAs were present.

Addressing the CAs, additional commissioner Ambadkar said that the end of the financial year was very close at hand and the corporate category tax-payers have to pay their advance income-tax by March 15. Thus, they should motivate such clients to pay the tax by that date. The tax consultants agreed to do so.

On the other hand, to address the queries of taxpayers, the department has introduced a facility for them. Although the Income-Tax office remains closed every Saturday and Sunday, till March 31, the office will now remain open every Saturday. Also, to address the queries of taxpayers officers will also be available on their mobile phones. The taxpayers can contact them over their mobiles.

SP Meena, additional commissioner 9406816999

RS Ambedkar, additional commissioner 9406717679

Vineeta Dubey, joint commissioner 9406887547

Kapil Kapoor, deputy commissioner 9406887547

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 01:31 AM IST