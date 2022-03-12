Indore: 30 hours’ Graffathon dedicated to Lata at SGSITS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand concept art wall painting marathon with non-stop 30 hours of painting was organised at the Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Science and Technology (SGSITS). More than 50 teams of students painted the walls and completed the job on Saturday night.

In the competition, more than 50 teams will make urban art, concept art (wall painting) for 30 hours on the college campus wall. The team winning this competition will be awarded a cash prize. The competition was conducted by SGSITS College, Fine Arts and Photography Club Pratibimb—the Reflection of Art.

This year, after the Covid-19 outbreak, the grand event was organised again. Remembering the voice that became India’s voice, the event was organised to pay tribute to the Queen of Melody (late) Lata Mangeshkar.

Director professor Rakesh Saxena reminisced on his college days and discussed the importance of college life. SGSITS alumni association president Sandeep Consul and secretary Girish Gupta discussed various ways in which students could support each other. They cited the importance of team-building and teamwork. Bal Vinay Mandir principal Pooja Saxena also motivated the students by sharing her story and journey of becoming a teacher.

A large number of students reached the college campus to take up the painting challenge. The teams were given all the art material. Each team was asked to create art on different walls of size 10 feet by 8 feet. The students had already submitted their drafts and one design was finalised by the college heads to be painted on each wall. The teams came together allotting tasks to each individual. Soon, the plain walls were transformed into graffiti walls.

Awards for winners

Cash prizes will be given to the winning team out of 50 teams participating in the competition. An amount of Rs 15,000 has been kept for the cash award. The first team will be given a cash prize of Rs 7,000, the second team will be given Rs 5,000 and the third team will be given a cash prize of Rs 2,500.

The best walls will be chosen by judges Sabnam Shah, Mohit Jangid and Devesh Yadav.

Shourya Jain, secretary of Club Pratibimb, said, “Our club made records in the Limca Book of Records and India Book of Records in 2012 and 2016. We made it to the Limca Book of Records for relay marathon painting for 36 hours with 700 participants in 2012, and, this time, too, we’re trying to make a record,” he said.

After the painting marathon, a street play and a bonfire was organized on the college campus on Saturday night.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Indore: ISOD urges hospitals to appoint nodal officer to coordinate organ donations

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:43 PM IST