Indore: Car driver fined for jumping red light 16 times

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police collected a fine of Rs 8,000 from a car driver for violating the red light 16 times in the city on Sunday. The car was stopped by the police after it again jumped the red light.

On the instructions of senior officials, traffic subedar Amit Kumar Yadav was deployed at the Dewas Naka Square for traffic management. He spotted a car jumping the red light and violating traffic rules. The car was stopped by the police. Information about the car number was gathered from the Traffic Management Centre and found that there were 16 e-challans pending against the car registration number.

The officer collected a fine of Rs 8,000 from the car driver and warned him to follow traffic rules strictly in future.

