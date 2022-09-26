e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Car driver fined for jumping red light 16 times

Indore: Car driver fined for jumping red light 16 times

The car was stopped by the police after it again jumped the red light.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 01:11 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police collected a fine of Rs 8,000 from a car driver for violating the red light 16 times in the city on Sunday. The car was stopped by the police after it again jumped the red light.

On the instructions of senior officials, traffic subedar Amit Kumar Yadav was deployed at the Dewas Naka Square for traffic management. He spotted a car jumping the red light and violating traffic rules. The car was stopped by the police. Information about the car number was gathered from the Traffic Management Centre and found that there were 16 e-challans pending against the car registration number.

The officer collected a fine of Rs 8,000 from the car driver and warned him to follow traffic rules strictly in future.

Read Also
Indore: Unidentified person booked for sending threat letters to college going girl
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Installing CCTV cameras to be made mandatory in residential societies

Indore: Installing CCTV cameras to be made mandatory in residential societies

Ujjain: Today's girls are capable of deciding their future, says Shruti Deshpande

Ujjain: Today's girls are capable of deciding their future, says Shruti Deshpande

Ujjain: Extortion of money from agri seeds dealers; after arrest, coaching class operator booked in...

Ujjain: Extortion of money from agri seeds dealers; after arrest, coaching class operator booked in...

Ujjain: Review of Gala Event; dedication of Mahakal Corridor is a matter of reverence for us, says...

Ujjain: Review of Gala Event; dedication of Mahakal Corridor is a matter of reverence for us, says...

Indore: Youths’ march for employment leads to traffic jams in many places

Indore: Youths’ march for employment leads to traffic jams in many places