Indore Cannabis seizure: 4 more names revealed

Indore: The accused, who were arrested by the Special Task Force with cannabis worth Rs 1 crore a couple of days ago, revealed that four more accomplices were involved in the crime. Two of them are from Maharashtra and two are from the city. STF officials have now launched a hunt for them. A team was also sent to Maharashtra.

According to STF inspector MA Syed Shivaji, Avinash, Ashvin from Dhule in Maharashtra, Sumit and Akshay from Barwani were arrested with cannabis worth Rs 1 crore in the international market on Friday. The accused are on police remand till 9 December. Inspector Syed said that Shivaji is the kingpin of the gang who indulged in the crime.

During the questioning, the accused revealed four more names involved in the crime. The name of one Mahaveer and Mamu from Maharashtra and two persons from Indore were revealed by them. One of them is an auto-rickshaw driver in the city. However, the STF team raided a place near Teen Imli Square but the person was not found at the mentioned place. The information about that person is also being collected from the auto-rickshaw drivers of the area.

Another person named Soni from the city was also indulged in the crime. The officials also raided his place but he was not there. STF officials believed that they have changed their location after the arrest of five persons including the kingpin of the gang.

Team sent to Sendhwa, Maharashtra: A team was sent to Sendhwa after some crucial information was gathered during questioning. After that the team will reach Maharashtra in search of the remaining accused. The STF officials also talked to the local police of Maharashtra to assist in arresting the accused. The team will also investigate the place where Shivaji used to grow cannabis.

Three accused used to supply cannabis: Ongoing investigation revealed that three accused Sumit, Akshay and Avinash used to supply cannabis in the city and other places. They used to deliver cannabis in installments. For example, they received an order of 10 kilograms then they used to supply the cannabis in installments of two or three kilograms to mislead the police. The officials came to know that the farming of the cannabis was done by some accused in the remote area of Barwani district. However, the information is being verified by the STF officials.